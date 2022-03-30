'Immediate action' needed against dengue amid sharp rise in cases; surge expected in coming months: NEA

SINGAPORE: There is a need for the public to take immediate action to prevent mosquito breeding as dengue cases in Singapore continue to rise, said the National Environmental Agency (NEA) in a media release on Wednesday (Mar 30).

The number of dengue cases has risen sharply, with close to 3,000 dengue cases reported since the start of this year. There are currently 112 active dengue clusters - the two largest being Woodlands Drive 17 (185 cases) and the vicinity of Holland Grove (160).

The cluster at Woodlands Drive 17 was identified on Feb 9, while the cluster in the Holland Grove area was identified on Feb 12. Cases in both clusters have been largely on the decline since the month of March.

Ahead of the traditional peak dengue season from June to October, NEA on Wednesday launched the annual National Dengue Prevention Campaign.

Its new purple dengue alert banner will be put up in areas with a persistently high population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

"These are higher dengue risk locations, as more mosquitoes can accelerate dengue transmission once cases are present," said NEA.

"Such areas are about three to 10 times more likely to develop into large dengue clusters, compared to areas with lower mosquito populations."

Speaking to reporters, Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan said that dengue remains a "clear and serious" public health threat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In recent months, we noticed a sharp rise in the number of dengue cases across Singapore. It's almost close to 3,000 from the start of the year until now and just last week alone, we saw over 400 cases. So that's quite a worrying trend," he added.

"That's why this year, even before we reached peak season of dengue, which is usually between June and October, NEA decided we're going to launch the dengue prevention campaign."