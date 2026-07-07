'Fast-growing' dengue cluster detected in Yio Chu Kang, 135 cases so far: NEA

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) on Tuesday (Jul 7) said it has detected a "fast-growing" dengue cluster at Countryside Road and Lentor Avenue, where 135 cases have been reported so far.

Across Singapore, there are 131 dengue cases reported from Jun 28 to Jul 4, an increase of 12 cases from the previous week, NEA said in a statement.

As of Jul 6, there were 17 active dengue clusters, of which seven are located in the Yio Chu Kang and Seletar-Serangoon area.

According to NEA's website, 1,311 dengue cases have been reported in 2026 so far.

“Singapore is currently in the traditional peak dengue season, when warmer temperatures accelerate mosquito development cycles and dengue virus multiplication,” NEA said.

NEA said mosquito breeding habitats have been detected in receptacles such as domestic containers, flowerpot plates and refuse bins at the dengue cluster at Countryside Road and Lentor Avenue.

The agency said it has carried out multiple rounds of inspections at the site.

A total of 86 mosquito breeding habitats were detected, comprising 69 in residential premises, 15 in common areas and two at construction sites.

“Enforcement action will be taken against errant premises owners and relevant stakeholders found responsible for mosquito breeding,” NEA said.

The agency added that "intensified vector control operations" are ongoing at these clusters and surrounding areas. These entail spraying insecticide at residential premises and common areas, larviciding in common areas, as well as fogging.

“NEA also continues to work closely with community partners to engage residents through house visits, community events and social media, and raise awareness of dengue prevention,” the agency said.

The Countryside Road and Lentor Avenue area has been classified as a red zone, indicating a high-risk cluster with 10 or more reported cases.

There are three other clusters presently categorised as red zones, all of which are in the Seletar area. They are the Jalan Bangau/Jalan Jarak cluster with 31 cases, the Belgravia Drive/Kasai Road cluster with 27 cases, and the Lilac Drive/Mimosa Road cluster, also with 27 cases.

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