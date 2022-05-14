'Not rocket science': How one condominium is taking steps to fight dengue

SINGAPORE: If there’s one thing Bob Wong, a resident of Woodsvale condominium in Woodlands wants people to know, it is that the fight against dengue is not just about individual efforts.

The 48-year-old and father of two, who moved to Singapore from Hong Kong in 2007, plays his part to protect his community from dengue.

For one, he has been part of his condominium’s MCST for the last five years, ensuring his officers "do their part" to care for common areas.

“Protecting your family members is a basic responsibility, but as a whole, of course we don’t want (dengue) to bother our neighbours as well,” said Mr Wong during inspection and vector control operations on Saturday (May 14) at his condominium.

“Everybody plays a part. It’s not just about myself.”