Immediate action needed to fight dengue as cases this month expected to break weekly record high: NEA

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) has urged everyone to take “immediate action” as dengue cases in June are expected to break a weekly record high.

“Singapore is currently facing a serious dengue situation, as the reported number of weekly dengue cases continues to rise sharply,” the agency said in a news release on Friday (Jun 3).

“This number is expected to hit another historical peak, surpassing the highest weekly figure of 1,787 cases seen in 2020, and may even exceed 2,000 in the month of June, which is just the beginning of the traditional peak dengue season.”

More than 12,000 dengue cases have been reported this year - up from 5,258 cases in the whole of 2021 - as Singapore enters the peak dengue season from June to October. The yearly record is 35,315 cases in 2020.

A total of 1,569 cases were reported in the week of May 22 to May 28, although this dipped to 985 the following week as of 3pm on Thursday.

NEA’s inspections have found that a majority of mosquito breeding sites are in residential premises, with a smaller percentage in common areas and followed by construction sites.