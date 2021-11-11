VTL country Denmark imposes quarantine for travellers from Singapore following recent removal from EU list

SINGAPORE: Travellers from Singapore will now have to serve at least four days' quarantine in Denmark, after Singapore was recently removed from a European Union list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted.

On Tuesday (Nov 9), the EU list, which is reviewed every two weeks, was updated to exclude Singapore and Ukraine. The list states that the criteria for being listed takes into account the other country's "epidemiological situation and overall response to COVID-19".

The list is not legally binding and EU member states are allowed to adjust their own restrictions for incoming travellers.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore said Singapore was "now considered a high risk country for travel to Europe".