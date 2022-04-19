Dentist fined for making fraudulent MediSave claims worth more than S$11,000

SINGAPORE: A dentist on Tuesday (Apr 19) admitted to making fraudulent MediSave claims worth S$11,250 while working at Phoenix Dental Surgery in Ang Mo Kio.

Dr Andy Joshua Warren, 36, was fined S$45,000 after pleading guilty to nine charges of cheating while he was a trainee dentist in 2015.

Another 15 charges were considered for sentencing, including charges for submitting six false Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) claims that amounted to about S$2,700.

Dr Warren is the second dentist to be dealt with in the claims fraud involving Phoenix Dental Surgery, which also had a branch in Marine Parade. Each clinic operated under a limited exempt private company, and both companies were struck off in 2018, according to court documents.

His supervisor, Teo Eu Gene, was sentenced to more than 10 months' jail in June 2020 and struck off the dental register in May 2021. Teo admitted to cheating polyclinics of more than S$18,000 in false CHAS claims.

Dr Warren currently runs his own dental practice and has been barred from making MediSave claims during the court proceedings, said his defence lawyer Riko Isaac.

The lawyer added that Dr Warren faces disciplinary action by the Singapore Dental Council.

SPLITTING UP CLAIMS

The court heard that Dr Warren received his Bachelor of Dental Science from the University of Melbourne in 2013. He practised as a trainee dentist in Australia and another dental clinic in Singapore before working at Phoenix Dental Surgery.

At the clinic, Dr Warren was primarily responsible for treating patients. He also gave instructions to clinic staff for administrative work such as patient registration and claims submission.

Central Provident Fund (CPF) members can use their MediSave funds to pay for day surgeries. Before Jan 1, 2014, the maximum claim amount for dental implant insertion was S$950, S$1,850 or S$2,600, depending on the complexity of the surgery.

From Jan 1, 2014, the maximum claim amount was revised upwards to S$950 multiplied by the number of dental implants placed, up to a maximum of S$7,550 for each surgery.

For each MediSave claim, the patient had to sign a MediSave authorisation form giving permission for the treatment expenses to be deducted, and the medical practitioner had to sign a letter of certification confirming that the procedure was performed.

To circumvent the pre-2014 MediSave claims limit, Dr Warren adopted a practice of splitting up the claims for the day surgeries that he performed into multiple days. This resulted in dishonest declarations of day surgeries on days when no surgery was actually performed on the patient.

Dr Warren continued to do this even after the higher MediSave claims limit came into effect in 2014, as he was not aware of the change.

For example, for one patient, Dr Warren submitted six MediSave claims for day surgeries purportedly performed on Jun 16, Jun 17, Jun 18, Jun 22, Jun 23 and Jun 24 in 2015.

In fact, he had only performed surgery on the patient on Jun 16 that year. The MediSave claims for the other five dates, amounting to S$6,250, were false.

Between June and September 2015, Dr Warren submitted a total of nine false MediSave claims of S$1,250 each for three patients.

He would first explain to the patient how much the procedure would cost and whether their MediSave account had sufficient balance to cover the entire cost.

After agreeing to the surgery, the patient would be asked to sign a number of MediSave authorisation forms. These corresponded to the number of claims required to cover the entire cost of the procedure.

Dr Warren would sign the corresponding number of letters of certification to confirm that the day surgeries were performed on the stated days.

Both sets of documents would then be handed to the clinic staff to make claims according to the letters of confirmation.

Dr Warren would also enter the details of the procedures into the patients' medical case notes, tailoring them to reflect the procedures and dates stated in the letters of certification.

On Apr 22, 2016, the Ministry of Health made a police report alleging that Dr Warren had cheated polyclinics into disbursing CHAS subsidies. Evidence of the MediSave fraud was uncovered in the course of police investigations into the CHAS fraud.