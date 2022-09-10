IN FOCUS: They were 'the place to be' for generations of shoppers. But what lies ahead for department stores?

SINGAPORE: It was not a big space, but Daniel Wang never ran out of things to see at the toy section of Isetan in Parkway Parade shopping mall.

Action figures from his favourite cartoons - from Transformers, G.I. Joe to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - lined the shelves in the department store. Nearby, a small TV set showed the latest toy commercials and, sometimes, cartoons.

The weekend trip to the mall with his family was “the highlight of the week” for Mr Wang when he was growing up in the 1980s. In particular, the free time to roam about with his brother in the toy section of the department store was the icing on the cake.

“Just being there in the store, you get to look at all the toys,” he reminisced. “It was like going to a candy store … and you drool at all the things you want but can’t afford.”

The “candy store” turned into “Disneyland” one day in June 1989 when Michelangelo, one of the four superpowered reptilian heroes from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Robocop, a cyborg police officer from the hit 1980s movie franchise, made an appearance.

The event, which Mr Wang found out through a newspaper advertisement, lasted for just half an hour but for the exhilarated fans in attendance, it was a memory for a lifetime.

“Even though Michelangelo was someone in a suit, it didn’t feel that way at all. As a kid, I was just blown away,” he recalled.

“It’s like being in Disneyland where you meet the characters and you feel so fascinated that even by the time they are gone, you’re still covered in their stardust. Needless to say, that was one of the best days of my life.”

Not wanting to miss any special moments, Mr Wang took many photos that day with his camera. But in the end, he still missed out on one.

“Up to this day, I still regret that I wasn’t in any of these photos.”

With all these memories, Mr Wang, now in his 40s, would continue to drop by the toy section whenever he visited Parkway Parade. So when it was announced that the store would be shut in March, he was “devastated”.

“Even though I don’t frequent the mall as often in recent years because of online shopping and so on, the attachment is still there. That was the place that gave me the magic moment but now, I can no longer go back.”