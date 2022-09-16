Logo
Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to make official visit to India
Mr Wong will attend the inaugural India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable in New Delhi on Saturday.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong giving the opening address at the Inclusive Business Forum 2022. (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)

16 Sep 2022 05:00PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2022 05:00PM)
SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit India from Saturday (Sep 17) to Wednesday.

The five-day trip will be his first official visit to the country in his capacity as Deputy Prime Minister.

Mr Wong will participate in the inaugural India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) in New Delhi on Saturday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a news release on Friday.

The ISMR is a new ministerial platform between the two countries, seeking to "deepen existing cooperation and identify opportunities for mutually-beneficial collaboration in new and emerging areas".

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, will attend the ISMR with Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran.

He will also meet senior Indian leaders and personalities, the PMO said.

On Sunday, Mr Wong will travel to Gujarat, where he will meet Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and visit Gujarat International Finance City.

Mr Wong will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Finance.

Source: CNA/ga(rj)

