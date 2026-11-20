SINGAPORE: At least 566 deregistered vehicles have been impounded so far this year as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) strengthens enforcement against those who use such vehicles illegally, it said on Friday (Nov 20).

This includes 126 deregistered vehicles impounded for further investigation following a joint enforcement exercise with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) between Nov 11 and 19.

The figure for 2026 so far is higher than the annual average of about 120 cases detected over the past three years. LTA said this can be attributed to both a higher prevalence of such offences and increased identification and enforcement efforts.

It added that it will continue to work with police to conduct blitz operations, roadblocks and patrols islandwide, as well as leverage technology such as roadside surveillance systems and ERP 2 to support enforcement efforts.