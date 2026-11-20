Over 560 deregistered vehicles impounded so far in 2026 amid rise in offences, stepped-up enforcement
The annual average of such cases over the past three years is 120.
SINGAPORE: At least 566 deregistered vehicles have been impounded so far this year as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) strengthens enforcement against those who use such vehicles illegally, it said on Friday (Nov 20).
This includes 126 deregistered vehicles impounded for further investigation following a joint enforcement exercise with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) between Nov 11 and 19.
The figure for 2026 so far is higher than the annual average of about 120 cases detected over the past three years. LTA said this can be attributed to both a higher prevalence of such offences and increased identification and enforcement efforts.
It added that it will continue to work with police to conduct blitz operations, roadblocks and patrols islandwide, as well as leverage technology such as roadside surveillance systems and ERP 2 to support enforcement efforts.
In addition, LTA has strengthened penalties to deter the keeping and use of deregistered vehicles.
In October, the government passed new laws to tighten the disposal process for deregistered vehicles, as well as step up enforcement and penalties against those who keep, use, sell or supply such vehicles.
For instance, deregistered vehicles meant for export must be handed over to LTA-authorised exporters within 14 days of deregistration under the new Authorised Exporter Scheme.
"This will strengthen accountability over the handling and disposal of deregistered vehicles to mitigate risks of such vehicles being misused," said LTA.
These followed earlier measures implemented in February, when the maximum penalties for keeping or using unregistered or deregistered vehicles were substantially increased.
Under the penalties, first-time offenders may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for a maximum of two years, or both. Previously, they faced a fine of up to S$2,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both. Penalties are doubled for repeat offenders.
RECENT CASES
LTA also cited recent cases involving the alleged keeping or using of deregistered vehicles.
In a case mentioned in court on Friday, 63-year-old Mohd Amin Ungku Ismail was charged after he allegedly, on 49 occasions between 2024 and 2025, used a deregistered vehicle with a fake licence plate and without a valid vehicle licence, as well as used a vehicle without valid insurance.
A day earlier, LTA also charged Huang Zhiwen Shawn, 38, and Muhammad Basheed Mohamed Mansoor, 34, for allegedly keeping 15 and 4 deregistered vehicles respectively, as well as for making false declarations to LTA on the disposal of these vehicles.
"Vehicle owners are reminded to fulfil their responsibilities when deregistering their vehicles and to ensure that the vehicles are properly disposed of in accordance with LTA’s requirements," said the authority.
During deregistration, vehicle owners should ensure that they complete all necessary administrative procedures. For instance, when trading in a vehicle, the transfer of ownership should be completed before it is deregistered.
They should also make sure the buyer confirms the transfer transaction on LTA's OneMotoring website.
"Where owners choose to remain as the last registered owner while handing their vehicles to dealers for export, they remain responsible to ensure that the vehicles are properly disposed of and obtain the relevant disposal documents for submission to LTA."
If such vehicles are subsequently found to have been misused or their disposal documents falsified, LTA said it would investigate all relevant parties, including the last registered owner and exporter.
It also encouraged the public to report any suspected keeping or usage of deregistered vehicles via OneMotoring or the OneService app.