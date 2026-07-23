Homes designed for easier upkeep could mean lower maintenance fees for owners

SINGAPORE: At the newly completed Copen Grand condominium in Tengah, gondolas can access the facades of all residential blocks, eliminating the need for scaffolding whenever the building's exterior needs to be cleaned or repainted.

Other design features, such as counters in common washrooms that reduce water spillage, also cut the time needed for cleaning.

They added just 0.2 per cent to the development's construction cost, but can save up to S$110,000 (US$85,000) a year in maintenance expenses, according to a Building and Construction Authority (BCA) study.

By making routine maintenance tasks quicker and safer, the features reduce the estate’s long-term upkeep costs, with the savings potentially helping to lower residents' monthly maintenance fees.