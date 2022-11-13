What is the cost of diabetes? A look at the economic impact of the disease on patients

SINGAPORE: It started with sudden blurry vision, followed by frequent urination in the middle of the night.

Then came the medical results, confirming her fears.

Ms Sophia Petra Lee was just 21 years old when she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in August 2016.

“I’d already had my suspicions that I had diabetes – there were some obvious symptoms,” she told CNA. “It was only until after I got home (from the doctor’s) that I began to feel somewhat devastated.

“It finally sank in that this would be something I’d have to live with for the rest of my life, and I struggled a lot with a feeling of being trapped,” she added.

While she has been managing her diabetes with regular exercise and a healthier diet, her finances have been impacted.

“I’ve had to figure out how to adjust my budget around increased insurance premiums (due to her diagnosis), even though I’m already kind of frugal to begin with,” said the 27-year-old writer, who draws a monthly income of around S$3,000 to S$4,000.

Besides paying S$240 each month for her life insurance, up from S$100 pre-diagnosis, she also has to go for regular checkups every three to six months, with each trip costing about S$100 after subsidies.

It was a similar case for 27-year-old Amanda Ong who decided against purchasing more insurance after being quoted higher premiums due to her diabetes.

“My (current) insurance does cover diabetes, and I was getting covered just as I got diagnosed so I sent my financial adviser the medical results for them to help me with the underwriting process, and they managed to get me the plan without any additional costs,” she said.

“That said, I don’t plan on getting more insurance because I did try to get other plans at the same time and they all cost more after the underwriting process,” she added.