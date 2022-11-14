Diabetes patients turn to technology and programmes to manage condition independently

The device helps by telling him which foods spike his sugar level, something that will be specific to him and no doctor that can advise him on, he said. He can then avoid these foods.

“The moment I see there's a swing from the regular (reading), then I'm going to scroll back and say what did I eat wrong? What did I eat that has caused my sugar to go up?” he said.

The machine also provides sugar level averages over a week, two weeks and three months, he added.

Mr Ng is among more than 400,000 people here living with diabetes, and this number is projected to rise to 1 million by 2050.

With Singapore having one of the highest prevalence of diabetes cases in Southeast Asia, healthcare providers are turning to such technology and education to improve the way the condition is managed.

EQUIPPING PATIENTS WITH TECHNOLOGY, LITERACY

In the past, doctors may not have been able to get information on their patients’ diabetes control between visits, said Dr Kevin Tan, a consultant in diabetes, endocrinology and internal medicine who runs a clinic in his name.

Technology like mobile apps that help diabetics manage their illness better, and sensors that can continuously track a patient’s sugar levels without the need to prick oneself have clear benefits, he said.

“The technology can help the patient monitor his sugars, manage his condition, correlate his eating habits and his exercise with the sugar data that he's got independent of the doctor in between visits, with the help of feedback to nursing staff,” he said.

“So for people who make use of this technology, for some of them, it has improved their control of diabetes and understanding of the condition."

Besides technology, healthcare providers are also investing in education programmes to better empower patients - in terms of literacy and habits - in a push for more patients to better self-manage their condition outside of the hospital or clinic.

The National Healthcare Group (NHG), for instance, has started a programme to give patients and caregivers a better understanding of diabetes and the long-term care needed.