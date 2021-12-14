Dickson Yeo released on suspension direction after foreign agent threat ‘effectively neutralised’: ISD

SINGAPORE: Singaporean Dickson Yeo Jun Wei, who was jailed in the US for spying for China, has been released from detention in Singapore after the threat he poses as a foreign agent was “effectively neutralised”, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Tuesday (Dec 14).

Yeo, 40, was arrested after returning to Singapore on Dec 30 last year, and he was interviewed to establish if he had engaged in activities prejudicial to Singapore’s security.

On Jan 29 this year, Yeo was detained under the Internal Security Act for acting as a paid agent for a "foreign state".

Although ISD did not name the foreign state, Yeo was last year sentenced to 14 months' jail in the US for spying for China against the US.

On Tuesday, Yeo was released on a suspension direction after ISD completed its investigations and found that he did not manage to obtain and pass on any classified information about Singapore to his foreign handlers.

“Information from ISD’s interviews with individuals whom Yeo had approached and other related investigations have largely corroborated what Yeo has disclosed or admitted to,” ISD said.

“The threat that Yeo poses as a foreign agent is assessed to be effectively neutralised. As such, he does not pose a security threat that warrants continued detention.”

A suspension direction is a ministerial direction to suspend an existing detention order. The Minister for Home Affairs may revoke the suspension direction, and the person will be redetained if he does not comply with conditions stipulated in the suspension direction.

CNA has asked ISD about the conditions of Yeo's suspension direction.