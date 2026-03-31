From private buses to last-mile delivery, Singapore businesses reel from diesel price surge

SINGAPORE: Just this month alone, Mr Farid Khan, CEO of Singapore Cab Booking, has seen 20 freelance minibus drivers stop accepting jobs with the company, unable to cope with rising diesel prices.

They could no longer afford the rental costs that had risen in tandem with diesel prices, and returned their minibuses. Some quit or switched to driving taxis, he said.

"In my 20 years' experience in this industry, I never saw the fuel go up so high … We are not really prepared to face this," said Mr Khan.

Diesel prices have surged past S$4 a litre, outpacing petrol. Checks on price comparison app Price Kaki on Monday (Mar 30) show that Shell, Esso and Caltex were charging S$4.13 per litre for diesel, SPC S$3.92 and Sinopec S$3.72.

By comparison, 95-octane petrol prices range from S$3.40 to S$3.42.

As recently as late February, diesel prices were significantly lower, with the major pumps charging between S$2.57 and S$2.66.

The surge in diesel prices, driven by a disruption in crude oil supply due to the ongoing US-Israel war with Iran, has pushed up operating costs for businesses ranging from logistics providers to last-mile delivery firms.

Several companies CNA spoke to have introduced surcharges to cushion the blow, while others highlighted pushback from customers.