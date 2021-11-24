'A different element of stress', say parents of first batch of PSLE students under new scoring system

SINGAPORE: Parents of this year's Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) cohort said on Wednesday (Nov 24) that the new scoring system is more beneficial for average students, but introduces a "different element of stress" for those aiming for grades at the top end of the Achievement Level (AL) band.

The PSLE results released on Wednesday showed that 98.4 per cent of students who sat for the exams this year will progress to secondary school, with a higher proportion of pupils qualifying for the Express course.

This is the first cohort of students under the new AL scoring system. Under the new system, PSLE students are given AL scores of 1 to 8 for each of their four subjects, with 1 being the best score and 8 the lowest.

Their overall score will be the sum of these ALs. The system produces 29 possible scores, compared to the previous T-score system, which has about 200 variations.

In announcing the new scoring system over the past few years, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has repeatedly said that the new system would make the PSLE scores less finely differentiated.

“We made a deliberate shift away from the old T-score system so students do not chase the last mark. An obsessive over-emphasis on exam results is not healthy for the development of our children,” said MOE's director-general of education Mr Wong Siew Hoong on Wednesday.

When asked about this, parents had mixed opinions about whether the new system would achieve this.