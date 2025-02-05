IN FOCUS: What will make you put your money in a digital bank?

SINGAPORE: In 2022, Mr Christopher How put his name down on a waiting list for a savings account offered by a new digital bank in town.

Curious about the new offering – formed in an unlikely partnership between ride-hailing giant Grab and telco Singtel – Mr How was intrigued by GXS bank.

He was impressed when he finally got hold of an account – the app had a sleek interface, was more user-friendly than other banking apps and offered competitive interest rates.

But what stood out for the 42-year-old was a “savings pockets” feature that allowed users to squirrel away cash for specific purposes.

“In the old days, you will create multiple bank accounts to divide up your money. If you don’t, you will have to intentionally remember how much you are saving for a specific purpose,” he said. “With this, I could segregate my money intentionally within the same account.”

He found the feature “incredibly useful” and now uses GXS as his primary savings account.

Mr How also uses a bank card from Trust Bank – a digital lender backed by Standard Chartered and FairPrice Group.

This is now his go-to card for groceries and increasingly, overseas spending. Besides offering favourable exchange rates, it has the added convenience of being able to switch between a debit card and credit card via the app.

“There were not a lot of choices for consumers until the digital banks came along,” said Mr How who works as a financial adviser. “More can be done, but competition has been good so far.”

But Mr How may be the exception, rather than the norm.

When the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) handed out digital banking licences in end-2020, it allowed non-bank entities to operate banks in Singapore.

The premise for digital banks is that with operations carried out entirely online, they can run on a low-cost model and pass on some of those savings to customers. Without the constraints of legacy systems, they are in a better position to innovate rapidly.

Singapore now has five digital banks. Three of them – GXS, Trust Bank and MariBank, which is owned by e-commerce group Sea – serve retail customers.

Since their launch, the digital banks have positioned themselves as more “transparent” and “fuss-free” than traditional banks, with high interest rate savings accounts that do not come with various qualifying criteria and cards offering lower fees and more rewards.

They have also begun dipping their toes into other offerings, such as personal loans, insurance and investments, to win over customers from traditional banks.