Digital banks offer higher interest rates, grocery rebates to pull customers from traditional banks

SINGAPORE: Digital banks in Singapore are offering more than just higher interest rates to entice sign-ups in a market that is dominated by traditional banks.

Among their offerings, the banks are ramping up promotions and services to help clients offset higher inflation.

Unlike traditional banks where customers can make transactions at physical branches, digital banks operate entirely online.

They do not have automated teller machines (ATMs) to dispense cash, nor physical bank outlets.

DIGITAL BANKS DANGLE SIGN-UP PERKS

Trust Bank, which is backed by Standard Chartered Bank and FairPrice Group, attracted more than 300,000 sign-ups for new accounts in the three months since its launch in September.

It offered a free bag of rice with every bank account opened, along with rebates of about 20 per cent on grocery shopping. More than 10 per cent of its users are over the age of 65.