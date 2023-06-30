Digital name cards grow more popular as companies try to reduce carbon footprint and costs
Some companies in Singapore, like real estate firm PropNex, are completely phasing out printed business cards in favour of going fully digital.
SINGAPORE: More companies are giving their employees the option to use digital name cards instead of traditional printed ones, in a bid to save on costs and reduce their carbon footprint.
Some have also started completely phasing out printed business cards in favour of going fully digital.
PropNex, the largest real estate firm in Singapore, announced at its annual convention in March that it will stop printing more than 5 million name cards every year.
It currently employs more than 11,000 property agents, who will now have a unique QR code printed on the Council of Estate Agencies ID tag that all agents are required to display while working.
Clients can scan the QR code to get the agent’s digital name card with details like their photograph, mobile number and email address.
Agents typically give out close to 500 name cards a year, said PropNex chief executive officer Ismail Gafoor.
“We believe that this cutting down on printing of name cards is part of our roadmap in building a more sustainable living and in caring for the environment,” Mr Gafoor added.
PropNex will also give their employees a near-field communication (NFC) card. Agents can simply tap this card on a client's mobile phone to send over their profile and contact details using short-range wireless technology.
Over in the public sector, more than 90 government agencies – including the Ministry of Education, Housing Board and National Environment Agency – are using digital business cards through the Workpal Mobile app.
“The digital business card has been positively received by public officers, as it is convenient and easy to use. Agencies also reported cost-saving benefits from not printing name cards,” said a spokesperson from the Government Technology Agency (GovTech).
The digital business card was built in-house by GovTech and is available to public officers at no additional cost.
"Being digital eliminates paper waste while ensuring longevity and scalability, since the (card) can be easily updated anytime and anywhere ... and shared without additional printing or distribution costs. These cost and carbon savings add up over time," the spokesperson added.
Meanwhile, geo-data services firm Fugro adopted a hybrid approach of using printed and digital business cards in the third quarter of last year.
This came when COVID-19 restrictions eased and its staff was once again having face-to-face engagements with customers and stakeholders, said Mr Lim Sock Hoon, its Asia-Pacific regional head of finance.
He added: “Our business operates across multiple territories and regions with differing levels of adoption of technologies.
“For a small pool of requests in areas where the use of digital business cards is less widespread, we provide the option of traditional printed business cards, but we see that digital business cards are here to stay.”
Mr Henry Toh, chief financial officer of Tiger Brokers (Singapore), said it is also easier to make changes to digital name cards such as if an employee changes positions within the company.
“The new details can easily be updated online and implemented instantly. From an operations perspective, it is also more cost-efficient, as business cards require a minimum volume to print,” he added.
“A change in habit has made it such that almost everything is stored on the phone now and people do not need to be carrying their name cards around.”
The online brokerage began using digital name cards in March last year. Employees still carry a few printed cards around since some partners and clients are “more formal” and prefer receiving these, Mr Toh said.
ONE STEP IN A "BROADER" SUSTAINABILITY JOURNEY
By eliminating the production, distribution and disposal of physical name cards, companies can significantly reduce their paper consumption, energy usage and waste generation, said Singapore Environment Council executive director Jen Teo.
However, she pointed out that this is “just one step in a broader journey toward sustainability”.
Some other measures that firms can take to further reduce their carbon footprint include adopting energy-efficient technology, implementing effective waste management systems such as recycling and composting programmes, and promoting the use of reusable products among employees, said Ms Teo.
"Ultimately, it is crucial to understand that sustainability is a whole organisation effort that encompasses social, economic and environmental considerations," she added.
Nevertheless, two printing companies said they have been receiving more orders for physical business cards in recent months. One has been getting more orders than before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020.
A spokesperson from Gogoprint said its orders declined 75 per cent in March 2020. Orders picked up again last year when borders reopened and are now at 30 per cent more than pre-COVID levels, she added.
The company has launched NFC cards due to demand from customers requesting "innovative solutions" for business cards, she said.
"During COVID, there was an increasing importance of networking and a growing need for contactless solutions. (NFC cards) are eco-friendly and reduce paper wastage. They also offer a convenient and hassle-free way of exchanging contact information," the Gogoprint spokesperson said.
Ms Fatin Aris, sales coordinator at Print Market, said demand for printed cards has risen since the pandemic “ended”. The printing firm mainly received orders for stickers during that period due to the rise in home-based businesses.
“I hope it continues to stay this way,” she added.