Digital name cards grow more popular as companies try to reduce carbon footprint and costs

SINGAPORE: More companies are giving their employees the option to use digital name cards instead of traditional printed ones, in a bid to save on costs and reduce their carbon footprint.

Some have also started completely phasing out printed business cards in favour of going fully digital.

PropNex, the largest real estate firm in Singapore, announced at its annual convention in March that it will stop printing more than 5 million name cards every year.

It currently employs more than 11,000 property agents, who will now have a unique QR code printed on the Council of Estate Agencies ID tag that all agents are required to display while working.

Clients can scan the QR code to get the agent’s digital name card with details like their photograph, mobile number and email address.

Agents typically give out close to 500 name cards a year, said PropNex chief executive officer Ismail Gafoor.

“We believe that this cutting down on printing of name cards is part of our roadmap in building a more sustainable living and in caring for the environment,” Mr Gafoor added.

PropNex will also give their employees a near-field communication (NFC) card. Agents can simply tap this card on a client's mobile phone to send over their profile and contact details using short-range wireless technology.