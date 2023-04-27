Digital CHAS subsidy cards to be launched on Singpass app
Physical CHAS cards will continue to be issued for use at participating general practitioners or dental clinics.
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who are eligible for the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) will be able to use a digital CHAS card on the Singpass mobile application from Friday (Apr 28).
It will be automatically available for new and existing CHAS cardholders aged 15 and above, under the "my cards" section of the Singpass app alongside the digital NRIC and driving licence cards.
Physical CHAS cards will continue to be issued for use at participating general practitioners and dental clinics, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday.
CHAS allows eligible Singaporeans, including Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation cardholders, to receive subsidies for medical and dental care at participating clinics.
To receive CHAS subsidies, cardholders can choose to present either their digital or physical CHAS card, together with their digital or physical NRIC.
The launch of the CHAS card on Singpass is part of the government’s efforts to digitalise more of its services to provide greater convenience to members of the public, said the Health Ministry.
For instance, digital driving licences were introduced on the Singpass app last year and digital vocational licences for drivers of taxis, buses, private-hire vehicles and omnibuses were similarly launched earlier this month.
MOH said it will continue to issue physical CHAS cards to cardholders after their applications or renewals have been approved.
The physical card will be mailed to the cardholders, and the digital card will be available on their Singpass app one day after they receive the SMS notification of the successful application.
“To protect against unauthorised access, CHAS cardholders should not capture screenshots of their digital CHAS card or share their Singpass login details with others,” the ministry said.
“Cardholders are also advised to practise good online safety habits, such as setting strong passwords for their devices, or securing access to their devices through their biometric data.”