Digital CHAS subsidy cards to be launched on Singpass app

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who are eligible for the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) will be able to use a digital CHAS card on the Singpass mobile application from Friday (Apr 28).

It will be automatically available for new and existing CHAS cardholders aged 15 and above, under the "my cards" section of the Singpass app alongside the digital NRIC and driving licence cards.

Physical CHAS cards will continue to be issued for use at participating general practitioners and dental clinics, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday.

CHAS allows eligible Singaporeans, including Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation cardholders, to receive subsidies for medical and dental care at participating clinics.

To receive CHAS subsidies, cardholders can choose to present either their digital or physical CHAS card, together with their digital or physical NRIC.