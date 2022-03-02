More digital ICs, including digital driving licence, among upcoming Singpass app improvements

SNDGG said it will partner citizens and businesses to identify areas for improvement and co-create solutions, and that it launched a citizen co-creation group in January with representatives for seniors and low-income families to give feedback on digital services.

One existing solution is the Singpass app, which currently has more than 3.5 million users. It lets users access government and private sector services, including checking their CPF balance, applying for HDB flats and banking online.

The app has been made available in the four official languages since February, and the Government Technology Agency will progressively extend translations to more Singpass features, and work with public agencies to include the multi-language feature in more services.

“As more features are onboarded, this will better support citizens who are more comfortable transacting in vernacular languages,” Minister-in-Charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Josephine Teo told Parliament during SNDGG’s Committee of Supply debate on Wednesday.

The app also has a digital NRIC that users can present at government service counters for identity verification or scan the digital NRIC’s barcode at kiosks, such as in public libraries or polyclinics.

There are some exceptions where physical identification cards are required by law, such as for marriage registrations and hotel check-ins, SNDGG said.

The digital NRIC has an animated and holographic lion crest at the corner of the user’s photograph to deter image tampering and screenshot spoofing. For privacy, the NRIC number or Foreign Identification Number (FIN), for foreigners using Singpass, is masked by default.

By the end of March, users with valid Corppass accounts can view their business entity information on the Singpass app, including business registration and shareholder information, as well as information on awarded government contracts.

These users comprise business owners and authorised employees of more than 550,000 businesses and entities, such as non-profit organisations and associations.

“This is part of the Government’s commitment to offer citizens and businesses convenient and secure access to data,” SNDGG said, adding that users need not look through various sources for the data.

Nevertheless, Corppass continues to be the single authorisation system for businesses and entities to manage digital service access of employees who need to perform corporate transactions with the Government, SNDGG said.

“GovTech will progressively announce and roll out more enhancements to improve and facilitate more secure and seamless corporate transactions,” it added.

EXPANDING USE OF GOVWALLET

Moving on to GovWallet, SNDGG said it expects “more agencies and use cases” to come on board.

“GovWallet improves the user experience significantly by digitalising the process of collecting physical vouchers or redeeming credits from government schemes,” SNDGG said, pointing out that what used to be a multi-step process with a physical visit could now be done anytime and anywhere.

“GovWallet also improves inclusion because even people without bank accounts can view and utilise their government payouts via apps like LifeSG.”

GovWallet can be integrated with mobile apps, and the monies and credits can then be used at 164,000 registered merchants by scanning an SGQR code with PayNow.

MINDEF is currently using the e-wallet to disburse National Service recognition benefits for 35,000 operationally ready national servicemen through the LifeSG app.

The CPF Board is using it to administer the Workfare Income Supplement scheme, instead of issuing cheques to more than 6,200 Workfare recipients.