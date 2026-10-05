Singapore's digital economy grows to S$144.1 billion as AI adoption accelerates

SINGAPORE: Singapore's digital economy grew to S$144.1 billion (US$112.4 billion) in 2025, outpacing growth in the broader economy, while artificial intelligence (AI) adoption accelerated.

The digital economy accounted for 19.3 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP), up from 18.8 per cent or S$136.5 billion in 2024, Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)'s said in its Singapore Digital Economy Report released on Monday (Oct 5).

This represented a year-on-year growth of 5.6 per cent, outpacing the nominal GDP year-on-year growth of 3.1 per cent in 2025.

Non-information and communications (I&C) sectors remained the dominant growth driver, making up more than two-thirds of the digital economy, said IMDA. The nominal value-added from digitalisation in these sectors grew 3.6 per cent year-on-year to S$97 billion.

Meanwhile, the I&C sector grew 6.1 per cent year-on-year to S$47.1 billion in 2025.

This expansion in both I&C and non-I&C sectors is reflected in tech employment - which grew 3.8 per cent year-on-year to 222,200 in 2025 - with roles in AI, data and cybersecurity among the fastest-growing.

Demand for tech talent is also concentrated outside the tech industry, with tech employment growth led by non-I&C sectors at 5.3 per cent, compared with 1.8 per cent in the I&C sector, said IMDA.

AI adoption has also expanded as Singapore pushes to make AI accessible and practical for enterprises, added IMDA.

AI ADOPTION

AI adoption sustained its growth momentum in 2025, said IMDA, with the adoption rate among all enterprises rising from 14.7 per cent in 2024 to 23.5 per cent in 2025.

AI adoption among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) rose from 14.5 per cent in 2024 to 23.4 per cent in 2025, while that of large local enterprises increased from 62.5 per cent to 70.4 per cent, according to the report.