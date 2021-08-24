New digital platform for paramedics and hospitals to share patient data in real time

SINGAPORE: A new digital platform will allow paramedics to share a patient's vital signs in real time en route to the hospital, improving the patient's chances of survival.

The platform, called Operational Medical Networks Informatics Integrator (OMNII), will be shared among stakeholders in pre-hospital emergency care (PEC) services, such as the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and hospitals.

It will allow them to view, document and share patient data with each other, resulting in speedier patient management, said the SCDF at a media preview of OMNII on Tuesday (Aug 24).

OMNII – a joint project between SCDF and the Ministry of Health (MOH), with the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) as the project manager – will be launched on Thursday.

Pre-registration of patients will be available for hospitals in the SingHealth cluster – Changi General Hospital, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore General Hospital and Sengkang General Hospital – during the first phase.

The pre-registration function for the second phase of hospitals, including Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National University Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, is slated to happen over the next year.

CHANGES TO EXPECT

Under the current process of attending to a patient in critical condition, nurses in SCDF's operations centre convey information about the patient's condition to the paramedic once they receive the call, explained SCDF.

Due to limited structured information sharing across PEC stakeholders, paramedics have no access to patient's past medical records while in the field, added SCDF in a separate press release.

There is also "no real-time integration" between SCDF and a hospital's emergency department systems, making it challenging to seek medical guidance en route to the hospital.

Additionally, efficiency is an issue, as "physical copies of ambulance case records need to be filled in, with digital transcribing only done later on".

But with OMNII, several crucial steps are undertaken before the patient arrives at the hospital, preserving the "golden hour" for "better patient outcomes", explained SCDF.

These steps include:

pre-registering the patient

sending a standby alert to pre-triage the patient

sharing the patient's vital signs, photos and video clips of their condition

activating the trauma team in the hospital

preparing CT and/or X-ray rooms, and

pre-ordering of drugs

"Having some advanced information can be lifesaving," said a MOH spokesperson.

"For example, you have a drug allergy for a common drug like aspirin, which is what we give when a patient is having a heart attack ... because it helps to open up a blocked artery in the heart. But if you are allergic ... we'd select a different medication that has the same effect."

Currently, doctors are limited because "the ambulance is not linked to the emergency department in real time", added the MOH spokesperson.

"With OMNI, I think there will be near real-time sharing of information, which means that when we have the NRIC, and we know this patient has a drug allergy, we can choose the correct drug for the correct patient."