F&B outlets should check address on NRIC, Singpass for dine-in groups larger than 2, say authorities
SINGAPORE: Food and beverage establishments should conduct checks for proof of residence when groups larger than two people dine in, with such checks done through the patrons' NRIC or the Singpass app, said the authorities.
Children who do not have these forms of identification can be allowed entry based on a "declaration" of their place of residence.
The advisory was issued on Wednesday (Nov 10), the first day that fully vaccinated people from the same household can dine out together in groups of up to five.
Implementation of the rule was detailed in a joint advisory issued by Enterprise Singapore, the Housing and Development Board, the Singapore Food Agency, the Singapore Tourism Board and the Urban Redevelopment Authority.
The rule does not apply to hawker centres and coffee shops, where the dine-in group limit remains at two fully vaccinated people.
"Strict enforcement actions will be taken against anyone who pretends to be from the same household as well as F&B establishments that do not implement the necessary checks," said the authorities.
Individuals will be fined while F&B establishments will be subject to immediate closures. The penalties will apply even for first-time offenders, they added.
From Wednesday, F&B outlets can also play recorded music, although live music and entertainment continue to be banned.
"Emphatic toasting with food or drinks by workers and customers is also disallowed," said the authorities.
The easing of restrictions comes as the COVID-19 situation is "stabilising", with Singapore "in a better position to ease some of our safe management measures without overwhelming our healthcare system", said multi-ministry task force co-chair Gan Kim Yong on Monday.
Singapore reported 3,397 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths on Tuesday.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram