F&B outlets should check address on NRIC, Singpass for dine-in groups larger than 2, say authorities

SINGAPORE: Food and beverage establishments should conduct checks for proof of residence when groups larger than two people dine in, with such checks done through the patrons' NRIC or the Singpass app, said the authorities.

Children who do not have these forms of identification can be allowed entry based on a "declaration" of their place of residence.

The advisory was issued on Wednesday (Nov 10), the first day that fully vaccinated people from the same household can dine out together in groups of up to five.

Implementation of the rule was detailed in a joint advisory issued by Enterprise Singapore, the Housing and Development Board, the Singapore Food Agency, the Singapore Tourism Board and the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

The rule does not apply to hawker centres and coffee shops, where the dine-in group limit remains at two fully vaccinated people.

"Strict enforcement actions will be taken against anyone who pretends to be from the same household as well as F&B establishments that do not implement the necessary checks," said the authorities.

Individuals will be fined while F&B establishments will be subject to immediate closures. The penalties will apply even for first-time offenders, they added.