Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Caterer On & On Diners suspended after 73 people fall ill with gastroenteritis symptoms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Caterer On & On Diners suspended after 73 people fall ill with gastroenteritis symptoms

Caterer On & On Diners suspended after 73 people fall ill with gastroenteritis symptoms

File photo of a dish from On & On Diners. (Photo: Facebook/On & On Diners)

Natasha Ganesan
Natasha Ganesan
23 Nov 2021 09:13PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 09:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Catering company On & On Diners has been ordered to suspend operations from Tuesday (Nov 23) after 73 people fell ill with gastroenteritis symptoms.

They had consumed food prepared by the caterer between Nov 16 and 18, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a joint media release.

Authorities said they are investigating two incidents of gastroenteritis, adding that none of the 73 consumers was hospitalised.

The operations of On & On Diners, located at FoodXchange @ Admiralty at 8A Admiralty Street, will be suspended until further notice.

The caterer is required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils, as well as dispose of all ready-to-eat food and perishable food items, said MOH and SFA.

"SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times," said the agency.

"SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act."

Related:

Source: CNA/ng(gs)

Related Topics

Ministry of Health Singapore Food Agency

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us