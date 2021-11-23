Caterer On & On Diners suspended after 73 people fall ill with gastroenteritis symptoms

SINGAPORE: Catering company On & On Diners has been ordered to suspend operations from Tuesday (Nov 23) after 73 people fell ill with gastroenteritis symptoms.

They had consumed food prepared by the caterer between Nov 16 and 18, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a joint media release.

Authorities said they are investigating two incidents of gastroenteritis, adding that none of the 73 consumers was hospitalised.

The operations of On & On Diners, located at FoodXchange @ Admiralty at 8A Admiralty Street, will be suspended until further notice.

The caterer is required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils, as well as dispose of all ready-to-eat food and perishable food items, said MOH and SFA.

"SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times," said the agency.

"SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act."