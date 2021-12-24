Caterer On & On Diners cleared to resume operations after gastroenteritis cases

SINGAPORE: Caterer On & On Diners was cleared to resume operations on Friday (Dec 24), after a suspension due to hygiene lapses was lifted.

Its licence was suspended last month when 73 people fell ill with gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food prepared by them, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said.

The caterer's operations was suspended for a month from Nov 23 "to protect consumers from further public health risk".

On & On Diners, which is located at FoodXchange @ Admiralty, "has complied with measures stipulated by SFA", the authorities said in a joint media release.