Dining-in allowed for groups of 10 from Mar 29 as Singapore eases COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: Groups of 10 vaccinated people will be allowed to dine in at food and beverage outlets from Mar 29, in line with Singapore's move to increase the size limit for social gatherings.

This also applies to hawker centres and coffee shops where full vaccination-differentiated checks are implemented at their entrances, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Mar 24).

"To ease the operational burden for F&B operators, we will allow all F&B establishments to seat smaller groups of up to five fully vaccinated persons, without the need for full VDS checks at their entrance," said MOH in a media release.

"Instead, random spot-checks will be done to ensure that only vaccinated persons are dining-in at these places, and the onus will be on the dining-in individuals to abide by the rules."

The current restriction on the sale and consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm at F&B outlets will be lifted.

In addition, 'live performances will be allowed to resume at all venues. Those involved in the performances will have to comply with the prevailing safe management measures such as keeping to the group size of 10.

"We will also lift the restriction on the screening of live broadcast programmes and recorded entertainment in F&B establishments," said MOH.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced during his address to the nation on Thursday that group sizes will be raised to 10 and wearing masks outdoors will be optional with a safe distancing of 1m, as part of Singapore's “decisive step forward” towards living with COVID-19.

In a press conference after his address, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Gan Kim Yong noted that the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Singapore has steadily declined, with the week-on-week infection growth rate at about 0.7 to 0.8.

The number of severe cases has also fallen, he added.

“All these indicate that the Omicron wave has peaked and is declining. And with that we can progress further in our journey towards COVID resilience,” said Mr Gan.