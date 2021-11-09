Some restaurants expect better business with eased COVID-19 rules, prepare for checks on diners from same household

SINGAPORE: Restaurants expect business to improve after Singapore announced that dining-in restrictions will be eased for people from the same household, with F&B outlets putting in place measures to ensure that the rules are kept to.

From Wednesday (Nov 10), fully vaccinated people from the same household can dine out in groups of five, up from the limit of two.

This, however, does not apply to hawker centres and coffee shops as they are unable to carry out comprehensive checks on all diners.

Previously when five people were allowed to dine together, Nando’s Singapore saw a “significant increase” in business, said the restaurant chain’s general manager Moji Neshat.

“As we approach the year-end, we expect demand for family gatherings to increase so this will make a real difference,” he added.

Co-founder of cafe Old Hen Coffee, Terry Lim, also thinks business will improve. One of the eatery's two outlets has a bigger capacity which is more “family-oriented”, he said.

Similarly, Mr James Chiew, the owner of steamboat restaurant LongQing, said he expects a 20 per cent increase in reservations.

He added, however, that the relaxed rules are likely to bring more convenience to families than result in a big change in revenue. This is because it is usually friends who meet to catch up over steamboat, Mr Chiew said.

CHALLENGES IN VERIFICATION

While restaurants CNA spoke to said they will check customers' identification card details to ensure that they are from the same household, they noted challenges in some cases.

“For Singapore citizens and permanent residents, we can check their IC or Singpass but for children and non-Singaporeans, it is more challenging to check their residential address,” said Mr Neshat.

For children, the verification will be based on trust, he added.

“Ultimately, we cannot verify the residential address of children and so we will have to rely on what parents tell us,” he said.