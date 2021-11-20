Dining in and social gatherings to resume in groups of up to 5 from Monday

HAWKER CENTRES, COFFEE SHOPS

The easing of dining-in restrictions to allow groups of up to five will apply to hawker centres and coffee shops from Tuesday – but only if they have implemented vaccination checks.

Hawker centres and coffee shops that are unable to do so can only have fully vaccinated diners in groups of up to two, said Mr Gan, who is also the Trade and Industry Minister.

Those who are unvaccinated are not allowed to dine in and can continue to only take away food, the Health Ministry said in its press release.

Unvaccinated children aged 12 and below can be included in groups of five people dining in as long as they are all from the same household.

People who are medically ineligible to take the COVID-19 vaccination can also be included from Dec 1.

“Nevertheless, we continue to caution medically ineligible persons of their susceptibility to severe illness if infected with COVID-19, and urge them to be careful despite such a concession,” MOH said.

It urged households to “accept only visitors who are vaccinated” to protect those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 from exposure to the virus.

“Unvaccinated individuals should also exercise caution and protect themselves by reducing their movement and staying at home as much as possible,” the ministry said.

“In addition, visitors to households that have an unvaccinated person or vulnerable elderly are strongly encouraged to test themselves prior to the visit to ensure that they do not unwittingly transmit COVID-19 to those who are vulnerable.”

WEDDING SOLEMNISATIONS, RECEPTIONS

Safe management measures for wedding solemnisations and receptions will also be adjusted from Monday.

The wedding couple can remain unmasked throughout the reception or solemnisation, and members of the wedding party will be allowed to sing at the reception, subject to “additional precautions”.

To allow for such activities, the wedding couple or the individuals involved will have to take an antigen rapid test (ART) supervised by the venue operator or have a valid pre-event test result within 24 hours before the event, said MOH in the press release.

Vaccination-differentiated measures will be expanded to all public libraries and selected activities in community clubs or centres under the People’s Association.

“By restricting entry to only individuals who have been fully vaccinated, we can further reduce the risk of transmission in such settings,” the ministry said.