F&B businesses relieved that dining in is still allowed as they adjust to new COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: With the latest restrictions on group sizes kicking in on Monday (Sep 27), regular food and beverage (F&B) outlets have adjusted to the two-person limit for dining in.

Some business owners told CNA they are relieved that dining in is still allowed, amid Singapore's surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

“Two pax is still better than suspending (dining in),” said head chef of The Market Grill Kenneth Lim, adding that the restrictions were not unexpected.

He said things had been “slowing down” recently on the streets outside the restaurant in Telok Ayer, with a drop in footfall of about 80 per cent.

Last week, the restaurant saw a 25 to 30 per cent drop in reservations, said Mr Lim, prompting them to scale down on ordering supplies.

Ms Sara Yip, who opened cafe Syip in June, also said she is relieved that “a little dine-in” is allowed.

“As long as we can open for dine-in, I don’t think it’ll be so bad,” said Ms Yip, who expects a dip of about 10 to 20 per cent in revenue.

For cafe owner Daphne Goh, adjusting to the two-person rule was “very straightforward". It was mostly a logistical matter of making sure the tables were spaced out in line with safe distancing regulations, she said.

The current restrictions on group sizes - two people instead of five - are scheduled to last until Oct 24.

Ms Goh, who owns five cafes including Columbus Coffee Co and Apollo Coffee Bar, said there are “advantages” to the two-person limit, adding that the turnover is faster based on the experience during similar rounds of restrictions previously.

“We see people who come in between running errands or waiting for their children to finish tuition. We get quite a lot of ‘in-and-outs’,” she said.

With two diners in a group, there is also less checking to be done to make sure that the tables are spaced out properly and that groups are not inter-mingling, she added.