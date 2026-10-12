New advisory committee among initiatives to boost lifelong learning, job opportunities for people with disabilities

SINGAPORE: A series of initiatives aimed at opening up more lifelong learning and employment opportunities for people with disabilities (PWDs) was rolled out by SG Enable on Monday (Oct 12), including a new advisory committee to ensure training keeps pace with the needs of learners and employers.

The advisory committee on Continuing Education and Training (CET) for PWDs will bring together expertise from across the disability, training and employment sectors to strengthen the quality, relevance and accessibility of training.

Its launch comes as Singapore steps up support for PWDs across different stages of life, following recommendations by the Taskforce on Assurance for Families with Persons with Disabilities announced earlier this month.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and National Development Syed Harun Alhabsyi said learning would continue to play an important role regardless of the pathways PWDs take.

“Some will transition into employment, while others will focus on developing greater independence and participating actively in community services,” said Dr Syed Harun, who was speaking at the Inclusive Lifelong Learning Festival at the Enabling Village in Lengkok Bahru.

“Regardless of the pathway they take, learning will continue to play an important role at every stage of life for all persons with disabilities,” he said.