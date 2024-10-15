Fun for all: How some tourist attractions have made themselves more disability friendly
The Museum of Ice Cream, for instance, has ramps and a wheelchair lift within its premises.
SINGAPORE: Some tourist attractions in Singapore have become more accessible for people with disabilities amid a national effort to become more inclusive by 2030.
Among them are Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s Bird Paradise and the Museum of Ice Cream in Tanglin.
At Bird Paradise, for instance, wheelchairs are available for use by individuals who need them.
GETTING CLOSE TO NATURE
Getting to aviaries and the sky amphitheatre - where audiences can watch the talents of the birds on display - is made easy by accessible walkways and pathways, said vice president of park operations at Mandai Wildlife Group Maggie Ang.
Wheelchair users also get to watch birds being fed up close, as it is done near porous railings, where they can station themselves, said Ms Ang.
The complimentary shuttle within the park has ramps and clamps to secure wheelchairs in place for safety, she added.
Other disability-friendly features include adult diaper changing facilities and technology that can be used to increase the volume and clarity of a desired sound source.
“It's quite important for us to cater to the different needs of our guests, (so that) our guests can come together and connect with nature,” said Ms Ang.
SINGAPORE'S DISABILITY FRIENDLY STANDARDS
The Museum of Ice Cream, which offers unlimited ice cream and features activities like a bouncy castle, has ramps and a wheelchair lift within its premises. All staff undergo training to learn how to better engage visitors with disabilities, said the attraction’s general manager Colin Chung.
“The museum is a multi-sensory space, and we try to focus on getting everyone to discover the kid in them," he said.
Mr Chung added that for those who require special assistance, they can be guided throughout the experience. Staff have hosted several different types of groups, including the elderly and children with special needs, he added.
“We receive guests from all over the world and with very diverse needs, so it is really essential for us as a business to be as inclusive … as possible,” he added.
Singapore has been listed as one of the top 10 cities leading the way in meeting the needs of travellers with disabilities, noted Ms Winnie Lewis, deputy director of partnerships at SG Enable, the focal agency for disability.
This was according to a survey done by Valuable 500, a partnership of companies working together to end disability exclusion.
She added that SG Enable’s dipstick survey showed that local tourism industry players are interested in making their businesses available to persons with disabilities, especially if provided with sufficient support.
“We've been working with hospitality and tourism partners to improve our product offerings and create more inclusive experiences for persons with disabilities,” she said.
One way is improving the availability of accessibility information to make pre-planning easier for visitors, she added.
THE BUSINESS CASE FOR INCLUSIVITY
The push to make attractions more accessible is in line with the Enabling Masterplan - which sets out the vision for Singapore as an inclusive society in 2030 - given that these spaces can be seen as community nodes, she said.
Ms Lewis said making spaces more accessible can bring business benefits as well.
“Persons with disabilities who travel or visit tend to (do so) with their caregivers or friends or family members,” she noted.
There seems to be a growing recognition of persons with disabilities and their companions as a valuable customer segment, she added.
One resource SG Enable has made available is a playbook for the design of inclusive spaces which tells attractions how they can design their spaces, even covering details such as furnishing.