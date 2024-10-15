Fun for all: How some tourist attractions have made themselves more disability friendly

SINGAPORE: Some tourist attractions in Singapore have become more accessible for people with disabilities amid a national effort to become more inclusive by 2030.

Among them are Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s Bird Paradise and the Museum of Ice Cream in Tanglin.

At Bird Paradise, for instance, wheelchairs are available for use by individuals who need them.

GETTING CLOSE TO NATURE

Getting to aviaries and the sky amphitheatre - where audiences can watch the talents of the birds on display - is made easy by accessible walkways and pathways, said vice president of park operations at Mandai Wildlife Group Maggie Ang.

Wheelchair users also get to watch birds being fed up close, as it is done near porous railings, where they can station themselves, said Ms Ang.