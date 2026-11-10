New S$25 million funding tier to help Singapore employers hire people with disabilities

SINGAPORE: Around S$25 million (US$19.6 million) will be set aside under a new funding tier aimed at encouraging employers to create more jobs for people with disabilities who have moderate support needs.

Speaking at the Enabling Mark Awards on Tuesday (Nov 10) evening, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, announced that the funding will come under a new tier of the Enabling Employment Grant (EEG), known as S-EEG, with the "S" standing for "stronger support".

The new tier will provide extra funding for enterprises that employ a "meaningful number" of people with such support needs, Mr Ong said.

For a start, around S$25 million will be set aside for S-EEG, and SG Enable – Singapore's national agency for disability – will launch the first call for proposals by the end of this year.

"We will learn from its implementation and better understand what employers need to make (in order to) to support employment, to make it more sustainable," Mr Ong added.

"From there, we will consider how government support for disability employment can be further expanded, with the hope that supported employment becomes common practice over time."