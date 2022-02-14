Discount on about 100 essential items at NTUC FairPrice supermarkets every Friday from Mar 4

"This initiative complements the existing discount schemes already in place for Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation, Seniors Discount and CHAS Blue card holders between Monday (and) Thursday," FairPrice said.

Savings from these discount schemes, including the new 5 per cent Discount Fridays, are projected to exceed S$12 million this year, FairPrice said.

It added that it will be highlighting various existing discounts and rebates available to remind customers to leverage these for more savings.

HOLDING, REDUCING PRICES

FairPrice also said that prices for hot coffee or hot tea, without milk and less or no sugar, will be reduced and held at 90 cents at more than 80 Kopitiam and NTUC Foodfare outlets from Monday, until the end of the year.

It will also be maintaining the prices of breakfast sets until the end of the year.

Kopitiam is expanding its Rice Garden Programme, which was launched in 2015, to more locations to facilitate more concessionary meals for the needy as well as seniors and union members, FairPrice said.

Rice Garden is the economy rice stall brand that provides a subsidised meal comprising one meat and two vegetable dishes to ComCare card holders, among others.

There are currently 19 Rice Garden stalls. Kopitiam targets to have 40 Rice Garden stalls by the end of the year.

FairPrice will also be launching a programme in the second half of this year to provide free meals for the needy. There will also be a "special budget meal initiative" at its Kopitiam and Foodfare outlets.

More details will be announced at a later date.

Group CEO of FairPrice Seah Kian Peng said: “FairPrice Group continues to do our best to moderate the cost of living by holding prices despite increased cost pressures on many fronts such as freight, commodity and packaging, energy, as well as disrupted supply chains.

"Regardless, we share our consumers’ concerns over the cost of living and how the COVID-19 situation has affected lives and livelihoods.

"We have developed this programme and introduced new initiatives at our supermarkets, food courts and coffee shops that will help the community stretch their dollar further on essential needs."

He added that FairPrice will "continue to monitor the situation closely" and "explore ways to make lives better for all".