How the COVID-19 pandemic shaped Singapore’s strategy for future health crises

SINGAPORE: The coronavirus pandemic has seemingly faded into the background, with gatherings, crowds and air travel back in full swing.

Life was vastly different during the height of the outbreak in 2020, when the streets were mostly empty and usually-bustling areas fell quiet.

But while memories of social distancing have become a thing of the past, the lessons Singapore picked up from the pandemic have proven crucial this year.

They have driven the government’s response to other recent outbreaks like tuberculosis and mpox, said Professor Vernon Lee, director of the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s Communicable Diseases Group.

“We have learned a lot from the COVID-19 response – both the need to have a comprehensive whole-of-government and all-of-society response plan, and also the need to incorporate new technologies … and be flexible depending on the situational changes,” the public health specialist told CNA.

Prof Lee advised the multi-ministry COVID-19 task force and was a key figure in shaping the country’s response.

He noted how COVID-19 and SARS are both coronaviruses, but their spread and presentation as well as the response measures were “vastly different”.

“A future pandemic can come in many different ways, and it is difficult to predict how a future pandemic will actually transmit and will spread,” he said.