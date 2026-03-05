Government to probe AI-driven disinformation videos: Josephine Teo
Following CNA’s investigation last month, YouTube removed most of the videos and accounts spreading "entirely made-up" storylines about Singapore’s current affairs for violating its community guidelines.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore government will work with platforms to investigate a disinformation campaign involving AI-generated videos posted online, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said on Thursday (Mar 5).
This comes after a CNA investigation last month found that hundreds of AI-generated, Chinese-language YouTube videos have been targeting Singapore and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as part of an ongoing disinformation campaign.
In a written answer to a parliamentary question filed by MP Fadli Fawzi (WP-Aljunied), Mrs Teo said most of the videos and accounts have since been removed by YouTube for contravening the platform’s own community guidelines against misinformation and spam.
"As is typical of such disinformation campaigns, similar videos and accounts have resurfaced," she added. "The government will work with platforms to review and investigate these videos."
Mr Fadli had wanted to know why a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) was not issued over the matter and whether there would be an investigation into the source of such videos.
In its investigation, CNA analysed nearly 300 videos from more than 30 YouTube channels in over three weeks. The videos, racking up millions of views since surfacing late last year, featured Mandarin computer-generated voiceovers as well as subtitles in traditional Chinese characters.
The videos largely attack Mr Wong specifically, fabricating narratives about his leadership role under threat and spreading conspiracy theories about political infighting in Singapore.
Among the false narratives being pushed was a conspiracy theory claiming Mr Wong was about to be sacked by his predecessor, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, whom the videos alleged to be plotting to reclaim leadership of Singapore.
Mrs Teo said it "would be clear to Singaporeans, and those who live here, that the videos contain entirely made-up storylines about Singapore’s current affairs".
"Given this context, we did not issue POFMA correction directions for these videos."
Mrs Teo, who is also Minister-in-charge of Cybersecurity and Smart Nation Group, said that while POFMA is an "important tool" against online falsehoods, a well-informed and vigilant public remains Singapore’s first line of defence.
"Public education is crucial in equipping Singaporeans with skills to verify online content," she added.
"We urge Singaporeans to check official sources for accurate information, and not to forward content from unknown or unverified sources."
After CNA sent questions about the disinformation campaign and flagged two accounts posting videos propagating the false claims to Google, the owner of YouTube, both accounts were terminated.
A YouTube spokesperson said then in response: “YouTube doesn’t allow spam, scams, or other deceptive practices that take advantage of the YouTube community. In accordance with these policies, we’ve since terminated the flagged channels."