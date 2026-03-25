From deck to playrooms, local talent powers Disney Adventure as cruise ship calls Singapore home
Disney’s newest cruise ship also embraces the spirit of its home port, from Singapore-inspired flavours to local art.
SINGAPORE: From navigating crowded sea lanes to engaging children with craft activities, Singaporean crew members aboard Disney Cruise Line’s newest vessel are making their mark as the ship operates from its home port here.
The Disney Adventure, which has 20 decks and a passenger capacity of about 6,700, embarked on its maiden voyage from Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Mar 10.
The cruise ship features seven themed zones inspired by popular Disney films and properties, including Toy Story, Moana and the Marvel franchise.
LOCAL TALENT AT HELM
Among the crew adding a distinctly Singaporean touch is First Officer Hanisah Valberg, who helps pilot the 208,000-ton vessel through some of the world’s busiest waters.
She is responsible for navigating the ship, monitoring conditions and maintaining overall safety. Much of her work takes place on the bridge – the vessel’s command centre, typically located at the front of the upper decks – where the captain and officers guide operations and oversee onboard systems.
“The bridge is like the brain and the eyes of the ship. We look ahead for traffic. We analyse all this information, and then we make a good call on the action to take to keep the ship safe at all times,” Ms Hanisah told CNA.
Her expertise was shaped in Singapore.
A graduate of the Singapore Maritime Academy, Hanisah trained under demanding conditions, including solo navigation through tight channels, strong currents and heavy traffic – experience that now proves invaluable as the Disney Adventure begins operations in the region.
The 33-year-old travelled to Germany in June last year where the ship was still at a construction site, before guiding it on a 10-month journey to Singapore earlier this month.
“It was a big emotion that I felt because to think that the ship would be coming to Singapore, it was a big duty for me to fulfil,” she said.
“It's something that I wanted to present to the country and be proud that we delivered the ship all the way to Singapore.”
Beyond maritime operations, Singapore’s influence can also be felt in the ship’s family spaces.
Youth activities manager Phang Yan Wan adds a distinctly Singaporean touch to onboard programming, blending Disney themes with familiar cultural elements.
Among the most popular activities are ketupat weaving and lantern making – crafts that are new to many international guests.
“It is how we connect our culture and then weave it into our offerings that we have on board here, so that guests from all over the world can really enjoy,” said Ms Phang.
She added that the most rewarding moments come at the end of each day, when children excitedly show their parents what they have created and learned.
BRINGING LOCAL FLAVOUR ONBOARD
The Disney Adventure also embraces the spirit of its home port, from Singapore-inspired flavours to local art.
Local luxury tea brand TWG, for instance, supplies tea leaves and sachets across the ship – in staterooms, restaurants and communal drink counters – placing a homegrown label before thousands of international guests on each sailing.
As restocking can only be done when the vessel docks, the company works with port-savvy logistics partners to ensure timely deliveries.
The team also collaborated closely with Disney Cruise Line to curate its tea selection, drawing on guest demographics and consumption insights from past voyages.
Among the offerings is an exclusive Beauty and the Beast blend, crafted to reflect the romance of the tale.
Ms Maranda Barnes, co-founder of TWG Tea and chief commercial officer of luxury gourmet lifestyle group V3 Gourmet, said the focus is on enhancing the guest experience.
“That was the first discussion that we had – what can we do to make this experience unique for them? The most important thing is how we can add value, add a new taste experience, add quality and attention to detail that Disney already has on board, but through their tea service,” she said.
Through tracking passenger habits, TWG hopes to gather insights for future seasonal blends and new take-home sets aimed at repeat cruisers.
CAPTURING SINGAPORE STORIES
In the ship’s souvenir shops, a collection of Singapore-inspired merchandise is on display, from Mickey ears adorned with local floral motifs to batik-patterned teacups.
The collection is anchored by a painting by local visual artist Danielle Tay.
Her work reimagines the story behind Singapore’s name. In the piece, Mickey sets out on a quest for the fabled lion, while Goofy appears in a lion costume, clutching a durian.
“I felt a great responsibility to really respect the iconic characters and wanted to bring to life their personality traits, because they are so well known and so loved by everyone,” said Ms Tay.
“I do hope that those traits will shine through, even though I've also added my own fresh twist and take on the characters.
“I also really wanted to make sure that I foregrounded a lot of the Singapore touchpoints, so you'll see our flora and fauna because Singapore is known for its lush greenery.”
She described the collaboration as surreal, given the brand’s significance in her childhood.
"I hope that people from around the world who see my artwork will feel that Singapore is a place which is very vibrant and there are a lot of layers to it,” Ms Tay noted.
“I would love for them to look beyond the surface and discover all the rich traditions, heritage and unique visual flavour of our city.”
She said such projects make local art more accessible while creating opportunities to share Singapore stories on a global stage.
“Our local stories can be shared with lots of people in a way that is accessible and exciting, and it’s wonderful for people to see that global branding and heritage can coexist in a very natural way,” she added.