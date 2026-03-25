From deck to playrooms, local talent powers Disney Adventure as cruise ship calls Singapore home

LOCAL TALENT AT HELM

Among the crew adding a distinctly Singaporean touch is First Officer Hanisah Valberg, who helps pilot the 208,000-ton vessel through some of the world’s busiest waters.

She is responsible for navigating the ship, monitoring conditions and maintaining overall safety. Much of her work takes place on the bridge – the vessel’s command centre, typically located at the front of the upper decks – where the captain and officers guide operations and oversee onboard systems.

“The bridge is like the brain and the eyes of the ship. We look ahead for traffic. We analyse all this information, and then we make a good call on the action to take to keep the ship safe at all times,” Ms Hanisah told CNA.

Her expertise was shaped in Singapore.

A graduate of the Singapore Maritime Academy, Hanisah trained under demanding conditions, including solo navigation through tight channels, strong currents and heavy traffic – experience that now proves invaluable as the Disney Adventure begins operations in the region.

The 33-year-old travelled to Germany in June last year where the ship was still at a construction site, before guiding it on a 10-month journey to Singapore earlier this month.

“It was a big emotion that I felt because to think that the ship would be coming to Singapore, it was a big duty for me to fulfil,” she said.

“It's something that I wanted to present to the country and be proud that we delivered the ship all the way to Singapore.”