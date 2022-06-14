Disney film Lightyear, with ‘overt homosexual depictions’, to be released with NC16 rating: IMDA

SINGAPORE: Disney animated film Lightyear, which features a same-sex couple, will be released in Singapore with an NC16 rating for its “overt homosexual depictions”, said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Tuesday (Jun 14).

The media regulator added that Disney, the film’s distributor, had turned down the option of releasing two versions of the movie under a dual-rating system that would have allowed a younger audience to watch a lower-rated version.

Lightyear, which will be released in Singapore on Thursday, is a spin-off from the children’s film franchise Toy Story.

It is the first children’s animated film to be given an NC16 rating in Singapore over LGBTQ content.

“Lightyear is the first commercial children’s animation to feature overt homosexual depictions," said IMDA, adding that the film contains “some depictions of a female lead character and her partner starting a family and going through different milestones of their lives”. They are also seen sharing a kiss.

“As this warrants a higher rating, IMDA requested that the distributor consider a dual rating release, under our Simultaneous Rating Release mechanism.”

This mechanism has been in place since 2003, allowing distributors to release different versions of the same film to “cater to different market segments”, said IMDA.

“The aim is to provide consumers with choice, in terms of which version they want to watch, and open Lightyear to a younger audience."

However, Disney turned down the option, it said.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the movie will not be shown in 14 Middle Eastern and Asian countries, and appeared unlikely to open in China. A Lightyear producer said that authorities in China had asked for cuts to the film, which Disney declined to make.