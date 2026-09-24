How a new conciliation route can resolve years of unpaid divorce maintenance beyond the courtroom

SINGAPORE: For over a decade after her 2014 divorce, Chloe (not her real name) never received the monthly court-ordered maintenance payments owed to her.

The monthly sums were already modest, set at S$200 (US$155) for their son and a nominal S$1 in spousal support for herself. But the arrears crept up over the years, accruing to about S$28,000 in total.

The thought of chasing her ex-husband for payment – which would have involved applying for a court order – felt daunting, so Chloe let it slide to focus on rebuilding her life.

It was only this year, when her son turned 17 and entered a polytechnic, that Chloe decided that she wanted to enforce the maintenance order.

“It was a weight in my heart that I didn’t do enough for my son,” said the 45-year-old administrative assistant, who earns S$2,800 a month.

“He’s growing, and I’m still not really in my financial stability yet. Even this little amount actually will still go to him and help with his expenses.”

To enforce the payments, Chloe filed her case with the Maintenance Enforcement Division of the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) and underwent conciliation with her ex-husband.

It turned out he had been out of work for many years. He was overwhelmed by the situation and in need of support himself, said Ms Istyana Putri Ibrahim, the maintenance enforcement officer who handled their case.

Comprising 30 officers, the Maintenance Enforcement Division is a new outfit that opened in January last year.