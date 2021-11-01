Option for couples to mutually agree to divorce among proposed amendments to Women’s Charter

SINGAPORE: The option to divorce by mutual agreement was introduced as a proposed amendment to the Women’s Charter on Monday (Nov 1), potentially allowing couples to “take joint responsibility” for the breakdown of their marriage.

Couples can cite this if they mutually agree to the divorce, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) in a news release.

Currently, the sole reason for divorce to be granted is the “irretrievable breakdown” of the marriage. This must be proven by one or more of five facts - adultery, unreasonable behaviour, desertion, separation of three years with consent, or separation of four years without consent.

This is among several proposed changes related to marriage and divorce proceedings introduced in a Bill in Parliament on Monday.

There has been “strong feedback” from divorcees that having to cite one of the fault-based facts - adultery, unreasonable behaviour and desertion - can “cause parties to point fingers at each other and dredge up the past to prove the facts”, said MSF in the release.

Citing the separation facts also means the couple have to put their lives on hold for three to four years, which can be detrimental to children and the couple, the ministry added.

The “starting point” for introducing the option to divorce by mutual agreement is to reduce acrimony, said Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling.

“The reason why we say that this helps us reduce acrimony in the process is because the couple would have thought through about whether or not the marriage is able to continue,” she added, speaking to journalists over Zoom last week.

“And where they see that there is irreconcilable breakdown of the marriage, they may feel that both parties need to take joint responsibility for the marriage breakdown.

“The introduction of this sixth fact for divorce, divorce by mutual agreement, where there is irretrievable breakdown of marriage will offer them this route.”

It is likely that couples who go through uncontested divorces, or the simplified track, which accounts for about 60 per cent of couples who file for divorce, will likely consider this new option, said Ms Sun.