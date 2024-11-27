DIY beauty injectables, antibiotics: Over 3,000 illegal listings removed from online platforms

AESTHETIC ENHANCEMENT PRODUCTS

Aesthetic enhancement products comprised about 48 per cent of the listings that were removed.

A total of 1,611 such products were taken down, including do-it-yourself beauty injectable kits, dermal fillers, Botulinum toxin, sutures, and placenta injectables. They also included skin products marketed for facial lifting, skin whitening, and treating conditions like acne and eczema.

The remaining listings included contraceptives, antibiotics, antifungal or antiviral medicines, contact lenses, sexual enhancement and male vitality products, hair loss products and painkillers.

Prescription-only and pharmacy-only medicines formed about 40 per cent of the total listings that were removed.

"Consumers are advised that these products sold online have not been evaluated by HSA for safety, quality and efficacy," the authority said.

"In particular, do-it-yourself aesthetic beauty injectable kits comprising dermal fillers or Botulinum toxin injections are health products which require HSA’s approval before they can be supplied and should be administered by qualified medical practitioners."

Prescription-only and pharmacy-only medicines should also be obtained from doctors or pharmacists with a doctor’s prescription.

Contact lenses must be prescribed and dispensed only by registered optometrists or contact lens practising opticians.

Consumers who use these products from online sources face the risk of severe adverse reactions, HSA said.

FINES

In September, a 32-year-old man was fined S$266,500 (US$198,000) after being convicted of possessing and supplying 126 types of cosmetic products that were found to be counterfeit.

He intended to sell these fake cosmetic products through multiple accounts he had created on Lazada.

This was the largest fine given for selling counterfeit cosmetic products.

In August, a 48-year-old woman was jailed for two weeks and fined S$19,000 for supplying unregistered health products during her home-based aesthetic services and for promoting her services on social media.

HSA seized 51 types of health products from the woman's home, including dermal fillers and vials of lidocaine carbonate injection.

A 30-year-old woman was fined S$18,000 in February for selling an unregistered skin cream, called Star Cream, on several e-commerce platforms.

A four-year-old child was diagnosed with Cushing's syndrome after the cream was used to treat his diaper rash. His mother had bought the cream online.

HSA tested the cream and found it to contain clobetasol propionate, a potent steroid, and ketoconazole, a medicine for fungal infections.

"It is illegal to sell unregistered aesthetic enhancement products and dermal fillers, prescription-only medicines, medical devices and adulterated health products on local e-commerce and social media platforms," said the authority.

"HSA takes a serious view against those engaged in the illegal sale and supply of these products and will take strong enforcement action against such persons."

Anyone convicted of supplying such products may be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$100,000, or both.