Customers 'trapped' in rooms until they agreed to buy: Beauty chain to provide S$1 million in refunds after probe
About 53 complaints involving over S$980,000 in disputed transactions were lodged against DNA Brands between August 2024 and October 2025.
SINGAPORE: A beauty and wellness chain has agreed to provide up to S$1 million (US$775,000) in refunds to affected customers after an investigation found that some of its employees had used high-pressure sales tactics to induce customers into making purchases they did not intend to make.
DNA Brands, which operates beauty and wellness outlets including The Mineral Boutique, Beautique, SAE-REN, Jingran, Harmonix, Allura and Comfeet, was investigated for unfair sales practices, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) said on Thursday (Jul 30).
Among the "coordinated set" of pressure tactics used by one of the chain's area managers and some employees was the practice of applying facial masks on customers even after their treatments had ended. This kept them "trapped" inside treatment rooms while staff members continued sales pitches until they agreed to make purchases.
About 53 complaints against DNA Brands were made to the Consumer Association of Singapore (CASE) between August 2024 and October 2025, CASE president Melvin Yong said in a Facebook post.
The complaints involved more than S$980,000 in disputed transactions.
CASE previously said that about half of the complaints it received involved consumers who had spent more than S$10,000 on packages and products, while at least 40 per cent of the complainants were 60 years old and above.
Complaints against the Beautique brand involved its outlets in Ang Mo Kio, Orchard Plaza, The Centrepoint and Toa Payoh while those against The Mineral Boutique brand involved its outlets in NEX, Jewel and Wheelock Place.
The matter was referred to CCS for investigation under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act.
CUSTOMERS' CPF BALANCES WERE CHECKED
Calling the pressure tactics "deliberate and calculated", the competition and consumer watchdog said investigations found that some DNA Brands employees would also ask customers how many credit cards they had, framing it as a check for promotions.
"In reality, they were assessing how much each consumer could spend," said CCS.
These tactics were cranked up for elderly customers, with certain DNA Brands employees performing checks on their Central Provident Fund (CPF) balances.
"In at least one case, a consumer was pressured into using their CPF savings to pay for beauty packages and products," said CCS.
"Some staff even helped consumers change their CPF withdrawal limits and directed them to nearby bank branches or ATMs to withdraw cash."
However, CCS’ probe did not find that DNA Brands’ directors personally directed or participated in these unfair practices.
The regulator noted that DNA Brands dismissed or suspended the employees who had been involved in such practices after investigations commenced. It also barred them from earning sales commissions.
DNA Brands said in a statement on Thursday that the conduct of the implicated employees did not reflect the standards it expects across its operations.
"In response, the company acted decisively, strengthened management oversight and implemented additional safeguards to help ensure these standards are consistently upheld," it added.
"The company has since enhanced its compliance framework, strengthened staff training, increased management oversight and introduced additional consumer protection measures across its operations."
CCS noted that DNA Brands has committed to cease all unfair trade practices and put in place stronger compliance measures, including formal disciplinary action for similar misconduct.
All outlets linked to DNA Brands will also prominently display a 14-day refund policy for customers going forward.
REFUND SCHEME
According to CCS, DNA Brands has agreed to deposit up to S$1 million with an independent escrow agent to fund refunds for eligible consumers.
Consumers who purchased products or services from specified DNA Brands outlets from Jan 1, 2023 and experienced “undue pressure or aggravating circumstances” during their purchases may be eligible for a refund, it said.
The refund amount will vary based on the circumstances of each case.
CASE will be handling the refund scheme, with Mr Yong urging consumers who are potentially eligible to contact the association for help in checking their eligibility and submitting a claim. CASE can be contacted via their hotline +65 6277 5100 or website.
Affected customers can also submit their claims online, and the full details of the refund scheme have been published on CCS’ website.
How to get a refund if you were affected
Who qualifies
- The refund scheme covers customers who bought something from certain DNA Brands outlets from January 2023 and felt pressured or forced into a purchase they did not want
- This includes purchases from The Mineral Boutique, Beautique, SAE-REN, Jingran, Harmonix, Allura and Comfeet
How to get the refund
- If you believe you're eligible, you should gather any supporting documents you have, such as receipts, messages with staff and bank or credit card statements
- Contact CASE and the association will review your claim
- If you're informed that your claim is successful, your refund will be provided via PayNow
Eligible customers can expect their refunds in July 2027. The entire process, including the refund disbursement, can take up to 12 months.
CCS said it is continuing to monitor the matter and will take further enforcement action if new complaints or unfair practices arise.
“Consumers should never be made to feel trapped or pressured into spending money they did not intend to part with, and no one should ever feel that their retirement savings are at risk during a visit to a beauty salon,” said CCS chief executive Alvin Koh.
“Businesses must know that exploiting consumers through pressure tactics carries real consequences.”