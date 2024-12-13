Doctor Anywhere slashes workforce by 8% in restructuring push

SINGAPORE: Healthcare provider Doctor Anywhere (DA) has laid off about 45 employees, or 8.1 per cent of its workforce, across Southeast Asia.

"This restructuring is part of a broader effort to adapt to current economic challenges and secure the company's long-term sustainability," said Doctor Anywhere on Friday (Dec 13) in response to queries from CNA, adding that less than 20 per cent of the roles made redundant were Singapore-based.

"This difficult decision was made to ensure DA remains focused on areas where we can deliver the greatest impact to our patients and partners, and align most closely with our mission to build a more affordable and accessible 'Hospital Anywhere' model in Asia."

The affected roles had become "duplicative" as the company streamlined its operations and restructured its technology team into "leaner, more agile units", said Doctor Anywhere. It added that no medical doctors or healthcare professionals were impacted.

"We have also offered alternative internal job matching where suitable, and are continuing to hire for other functions," it told CNA.

When asked how it would assist affected workers, it said it would provide "enhanced severance benefits that exceed statutory requirements, including severance pay based on tenure, notice period pay, leave encashment, and extended healthcare coverage where applicable".

Doctor Anywhere added that it will also support affected staff with immigration assistance, where necessary.

The company had announced plans in 2022 to double its then headcount of over 450 people as well add 200 new roles to its regional headquarters in Singapore.

Founded in 2017 as a Singapore telehealth start-up, it has since grown to become a regional healthcare provider with a presence in six Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia.

According to its website, Doctor Anywhere serves more than 2.8 million users across the region via telemedicine services, while it also operates seven clinics across Singapore and an integrated medical centre in Orchard Road.

For FY23, it saw an operating loss of S$31.1 million (US$23.6 million), which was an improvement of 17 per cent year on year, several Singapore media outlets, including The Business Times, reported.

CNA has contacted the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for more information on the layoffs.