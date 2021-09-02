Doctor charged with cheating S$62,000 in fake CHAS claims

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old doctor was charged on Thursday (Sep 2) with cheating and falsifying accounts related to Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) claims.

The offences are said to have taken place between 2015 and 2016, with the claims involving 215 patients and amounting to more than S$62,000, said police in a media release.

Wong Choo Wai, who owns Bedok Day & Night Clinic and Jurong Day & Night Clinic, is accused of cheating polyclinics into disbursing CHAS subsidies by submitting false claims for medical procedures he did not perform.

He also allegedly inflated claims for those that he performed, said police.

Wong, who practises at both clinics, is also charged for allegedly falsifying patients’ medical case notes to support these false claims.

If found guilty of cheating, he can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

For falsifying accounts, offenders can be jailed up to 10 years and/or fined.