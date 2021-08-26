Doctor who allegedly molested patient among nine charged with outrage of modesty

SINGAPORE: A doctor who allegedly molested his patient at a clinic in Yishun was among nine men charged in court with outrage of modesty on Thursday (Aug 26).

The doctor, 70-year-old Chua Kee Loi, was the oldest among the men charged on Thursday.

He was accused of molesting his patient, a 27-year-old woman, by touching her cheek and breast at his clinic in Yishun in August last year.

The youngest person charged was 19-year-old Muhammad Syameer Mohamed Shamudi. He was accused of molesting an 18-year-old woman at a walkway leading to a toilet at the Cherry Discotheque on Cecil Street at around 10pm on March 4 this year.

Muhammad Syameer, a student, was placed on a curfew that prohibits him from leaving the house between 10pm and 6am each day.

The Singaporean teenager told the court that he intends to get a lawyer and will return to court on Sep 15.

Separately, a 46-year-old man is alleged to have molested his teenage stepdaughter on four separate occasions between 2016 and 2020.

Sometime in 2016, the Singaporean citizen allegedly tried to place his stepdaughter’s hands into his underwear and then hugged her from behind before grazing her breasts. She was 13 years old at the time of the incident.

In 2017, he allegedly grabbed thighs and pushed them apart, and the following year, he is said to have tried to force her to perform a sex act on him.

In September last year, he allegedly guided her hands to his crotch.

The man said in court on Thursday that he intends to plead guilty. He will appear in court again on Oct 8.

A 63-year-old man was also charged on Thursday for allegedly molesting his 14-year old granddaughter by massaging and touching her private parts on two separate occasions at home in December last year .

The man told the court that he no longer lives with his granddaughter and that he intends to contest the charges.

He will appear in court again on Sep 14.

In both cases the accused cannot be named so as to protect the identities of the victims.

Another accused person, 28-year-old Ang Cheng Wei, faces one charge each of outrage of modesty and harassing two different women on two separate occasions in March this year.

On Mar 2 this year, Ang allegedly asked a 23-year-old woman near a condominium along Pasir Ris Drive 3, while looking at her chest: “You look really good, can I have a touch?"

Separately, on Mar 30, he is alleged to have touched the buttocks of another 23-year-old woman over her dress. The incident happened at a pedestrian crossing along Elias Road.

Meanwhile, Shandru Muthusamy is accused of brushing against and squeezing the thigh of a 32-year-old woman while on an MRT train between the Toa Payoh and Bishan stations on Jan 2 this year.

He is also alleged to have brushed the thigh of another woman, aged 30, while on the platform of Yio Chu Kang MRT station minutes after the first incident.

The 30-year-old Malaysian, who spoke in Tamil through an interpreter, told the court he was drunk at the time and that the incidents did not occur on purpose.

He is to appear in court again on Sep 15, and is expected to plead guilty.

The other men charged on Thursday include He Yanjun, a 45-year-old China national who faces six charges of molesting his female colleague, 47, at their workplace on Mandai Road.

He is alleged to have committed acts such as hugging her from behind and pinching her buttocks between December 2019 and February 2020.

Rajendran Suresh Menan, a 33-year-old Indian national, was accused of pinching a 23-year-old woman’s thigh along a walkway at Tekka Centre on Apr 18 this year.

Lai Chii Chuan, a 30-year-old Singaporean, was charged with allegedly touching a 35-year-old woman’s buttocks outside a toilet at 313@Somerset mall on Nov 8 last year.

A 10th man was scheduled to be charged with molesting a 19-year-old woman at Outram Park MRT station. However, the charge was not read as the 35-year-old required a Punjabi interpreter, who was not available at the time.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said outrage of modesty cases remained a “key concern”.

“The police have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of the community. They will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law,” said the SPF, adding that it will continue to work closely with the community to prevent and deter outrage of modesty cases.