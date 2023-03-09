Doctor's letter not required for 'May I have a seat please?' sticker or lanyard, say public transport operators

Launched by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in 2019, the “May I have a seat please?” initiative aims to help commuters with less visible health conditions or disabilities alert others that they would appreciate a seat on public transport.

These conditions range from dementia and autism to heart and limb conditions.

While the initiative started out with stickers issued to commuters in need, reusable lanyards were rolled out in 2021.

Public transport operators reiterated that commuters who need a sticker or lanyard can collect them from passenger service centres at MRT stations, bus interchanges or TransitLink ticket offices.

"There is no need to show any doctor’s note or proof of condition to receive the card," a spokesperson from Go-Ahead Singapore said.

"Aimed at enhancing the journey experience of people with invisible conditions or disabilities, this seeks to remove barriers in getting a card and makes the process accessible for those who need it."