Doctors, patients call for more awareness on Type 1 diabetes

SINGAPORE: Mr Goh Wee Hou was 10 years old when he felt tired and thirsty all the time.

He was later diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, a chronic condition where the pancreas is unable to produce insulin normally.

“My mom was with me at the time. I remember her looking shocked and very worried and she started to cry,” said the 43-year-old, who has had to visit the doctor regularly since then to keep his condition in check. “She asked the doctor, ‘What are we going to do? How did this happen?’”

Type 1 diabetes is a form of diabetes usually diagnosed in children and young adults.

"I was 10 years old at that time. As a child of that age, you don't want to feel different from other children. You don't want to be treated differently,” recounted Mr Goh of his struggles after being diagnosed at such a young age. “And most importantly, you don't want to be looked down upon. And so I did not share my diabetic condition with anyone."

Mr Goh added that there was a sense that the future was bleak. “There was a sense of hopelessness,” he said. “So I struggle a great deal with that.”

While Type 1 diabetes is less common than Type 2 diabetes, doctors and patients are calling for more awareness about the condition.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TYPES OF DIABETES

The challenges facing diabetes patients partly comes from a lack of awareness among the general public, said experts.