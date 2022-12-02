Suspension terms of 2 doctors tripled by judges over attempted sex with female patient

SINGAPORE: Two senior doctors suspended over professional misconduct towards a patient had their terms at least tripled upon appeal by the Singapore Medical Council (SMC), which found their original suspensions "manifestly inadequate".

Colorectal surgeon Julian Ong Kian Peng and psychiatrist Chan Herng Nieng had also appealed against their convictions and suspensions, but this was dismissed in a judgment issued by a Court of Three Judges on Friday (Dec 2).

Instead, Dr Ong's suspension was increased from eight months to two years, while Dr Chan's was increased from five to 18 months.

The two men had exchanged messages discussing the sexual exploitation of a female patient - referred to as "K" in the judgment - under Dr Ong. No actual harm was caused to K by the doctors.

Dr Ong was in private practice while Dr Chan was a senior consultant in the department of psychiatry at the Singapore General Hospital at the time of their charges. Each claimed trial and was convicted on a single charge of improper conduct bringing disrepute to the medical profession under the Medical Registration Act.

A Disciplinary Tribunal imposed a suspension of eight months and five months on Dr Ong and Dr Chan respectively. Both doctors appealed against their convictions and sentences, while the SMC - the regulatory body governing the professional conduct of medical practitioners in Singapore - counter-appealed for longer suspensions for both doctors.

The Court of Three Judges - the highest disciplinary body that deals with doctors’ misconduct - heard the appeal in August this year but reserved judgment for a later date.

The SMC was represented by a team of lawyers from law firm Drew & Napier, while Dr Ong and Dr Chan were represented by counsels from K&L Gates Straits Law and Rajah & Tann respectively.

The doctors have been involved in a string of legal suits over past years after Dr Chan began dating a married woman, Ms Serene Tiong Sze Yin. Ms Tiong found explicit WhatsApp text messages between the two doctors, who discussed their sexual exploits with other women. She then filed a complaint with the SMC, which launched an investigation and disciplinary proceedings.