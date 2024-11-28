Repeat offender fined after unleashed and unmuzzled bull terrier attacked another dog

SINGAPORE: Despite having been previously penalised for not leashing and muzzling his dog, a man repeated the offence, resulting in his bull terrier attacking a shiba inu, causing injuries to both the smaller dog and its owner.

Ng Boon Siong, the owner of the larger dog, was fined S$4,500 (US$3,349) by a court on Tuesday (Nov 26) for not leashing or muzzling his bull terrier, as required for the breed under the law.

Ng was issued two composition fines by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) - a cluster of the National Parks Board (NParks) - in 2022 for not doing so, while another fine was issued last year as his dog was found at large.

In response to CNA's queries, NParks confirmed the fines, totalling S$1,400, were in relation to the same dog.

According to court documents, the owner of the shiba inu puppy, named Miso, was on a walk with his dog at around 8am on Oct 23, 2023, when they saw Ng playing fetch with his bull terrier at a playground along Jalan Taman in Bendemeer.

Investigations by NParks revealed that at the time of the incident, Ng repeatedly threw a ball along the road for his dog, which was unleashed and unmuzzled, to chase after and pick up.

The bull terrier was, consequently, not under the control of its owner at that time.