Repeat offender fined after unleashed and unmuzzled bull terrier attacked another dog
A shiba inu puppy and its owner suffered injuries as a result of the attack.
SINGAPORE: Despite having been previously penalised for not leashing and muzzling his dog, a man repeated the offence, resulting in his bull terrier attacking a shiba inu, causing injuries to both the smaller dog and its owner.
Ng Boon Siong, the owner of the larger dog, was fined S$4,500 (US$3,349) by a court on Tuesday (Nov 26) for not leashing or muzzling his bull terrier, as required for the breed under the law.
Ng was issued two composition fines by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) - a cluster of the National Parks Board (NParks) - in 2022 for not doing so, while another fine was issued last year as his dog was found at large.
In response to CNA's queries, NParks confirmed the fines, totalling S$1,400, were in relation to the same dog.
According to court documents, the owner of the shiba inu puppy, named Miso, was on a walk with his dog at around 8am on Oct 23, 2023, when they saw Ng playing fetch with his bull terrier at a playground along Jalan Taman in Bendemeer.
Investigations by NParks revealed that at the time of the incident, Ng repeatedly threw a ball along the road for his dog, which was unleashed and unmuzzled, to chase after and pick up.
The bull terrier was, consequently, not under the control of its owner at that time.
ATTACK ON SHIBA INU
While playing fetch, the bull terrier charged towards Miso and its owner who were nearby, and attacked the smaller dog.
Miso's owner struggled to pull his dog away, as the bull terrier already had clamped down on the harness worn by the shiba inu, and as a result, lost his balance and was dragged down the road.
Ng attempted to pull his dog away and tried punching the bull terrier in a bid to stop the attack but failed to do so.
His domestic helper then arrived on the scene with an object resembling a whip and a leash, and hit the bull terrier. After being hit, the bigger dog released its bite on Miso and it was subsequently brought home.
In the aftermath of the incident, Miso's owner realised the puppy had suffered an abrasion on its snout, while its harness was damaged.
The man also suffered scratches on his torso, an abrasion on his left knee and fingers, and had sprained his right ankle from being dragged onto the road during the scuffle.
COSTS PAID OUT OF POCKET
The victim sought medical attention at Kallang Polyclinic on Oct 24, 2023, incurring a charge of S$122.68. He also had to buy a replacement harness for his dog, which cost S$26.65, and both costs were paid out of pocket.
AVS reminded all pet owners to be considerate and practise responsible pet ownership in the wake of the case.
"Leash your dog in public places and when encountering other pets, always ask the other pet owner before allowing any interactions," it said.
"For meetings with non-pet owners, be mindful of personal space and keep your dog close to prevent any unwelcome advances."