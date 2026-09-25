SFA looking into alleged illegal sale of dog meat in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is looking into a social media allegation that dog meat was being sold illegally in Singapore.



The screengrabs shared on Facebook group Dogs Singapore appeared to show an advertisement in Vietnamese offering various cuts of dog meat.



A check by CNA on Friday morning (Sep 25) found that the post containing the screengrab had been deleted.



SFA has not approved any source of dog meat, the agency said early Friday morning in response to CNA's query.



“All food imports must meet SFA’s requirements. Illegally imported food products from unknown sources can pose a food safety risk,” the agency said.

Meat and meat products can only be imported by licensed importers and must come from sources accredited by SFA.

It is an offence to sell meat and meat products that have been imported without a valid licence or import permit, said SFA.

Those convicted of selling illegally imported meat and meat products can be fined up to S$50,000 (US$39,000), jailed for up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

SFA said food safety is a “joint responsibility”, adding that importers and retailers must ensure that food products they bring into Singapore for sale comply with its import requirements and are safe for consumption.

Members of the public with concerns about food safety practices can report them to SFA through its online feedback form, it added.